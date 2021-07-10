 Blue Chips: Insight On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting DB Commit Kody Jones
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-10 20:22:45 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Insight On Michigan DB Commit Kody Jones

Four-star defensive back Kody Jones is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Four-star defensive back Kody Jones is committed to Michigan.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland caught up with the head coach of Michigan cornerback commit Kody Jones in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insiders recruiting piece.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}