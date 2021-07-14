 Is Michigan A True Contender For Rivals100 DB Keon Sabb?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-14 19:50:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Is Michigan A True Contender For Rivals100 DB Keon Sabb?

Rivals100 defensive back Keon Sabb holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Rivals100 defensive back Keon Sabb holds a Michigan offer. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on Rivals100 defensive back Keon Sabb and more in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insiders recruiting piece.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}