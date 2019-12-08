News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-08 17:43:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Latest Intel Coming Out Of Big Michigan OV Weekend

Virginia offensive lineman James Pogorelc visited Michigan over the weekend.
Virginia offensive lineman James Pogorelc visited Michigan over the weekend.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on official visitors in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}