 Miami Making Bigger Push For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Commit
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-06 19:36:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Miami Making Bigger Push For Michigan Commit

Florida cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Florida cornerback Ja'Den McBurrows is committed to Michigan. (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on key 2021 commits in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}