Blue Chips: Road Thoughts On Will Johnson, Dante Moore, Deone Walker, More
The Wolverine's EJ Holland shares his thoughts on Michigan recruits from his time on the road this week in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insiders piece.
Click Here to read this update.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook