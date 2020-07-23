 Scoop On Top Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Safety Target Daymon David
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-23 18:33:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Scoop On Top Michigan Safety Target Daymon David

Maryland safety Daymon David holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Maryland safety Daymon David holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Baltimore today and saw top 2021 Michigan safety target Daymon David at a private workout.

Click Here to read this update.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}