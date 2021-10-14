 Blue Chips: Scoop, Thoughts On New 2022 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB Target Jimmy Rolder
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-14 21:14:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Scoop, Thoughts On New 2022 Michigan LB Target Jimmy Rolder

Chicago linebacker Jimmy Rolder holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer from Jim Harbaugh.
Chicago linebacker Jimmy Rolder holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on new 2022 Michigan linebacker target Jimmy Rolder in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insiders recruiting piece.

Click Here to read this update.

