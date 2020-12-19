 Thoughts On Michigan Wolverines Football Recruits In Texas
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-19 19:29:59 -0600') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Thoughts On Michigan Recruits In Texas

Rivals250 offensive lineman Cameron Williams holds a Michigan Wolverines football recruiting offer.
Rivals250 offensive lineman Cameron Williams holds a Michigan offer.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Dallas and watched a number of Michigan targets in game action. Get his thoughts in Blue Chips, a nightly insiders package.

Click Here to read this update.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}