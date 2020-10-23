 Blue Chips: Win Over Minnesota Could Be Big For Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting LB commit Jaydon Hood
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-23 18:46:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Blue Chips: Win Over Minnesota Could Be Big For Jaydon Hood

Florida linebacker Jaydon Hood is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
Florida linebacker Jaydon Hood is committed to Michigan (Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine's EJ Holland has the latest on a key commit in tonight's Blue Chips, a nightly insider Michigan football recruiting package.

