 Maize&BlueReview - BlueTube: Jim Harbaugh meets with the media at Michigan College Showcase
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-02 16:29:23 -0500') }} football Edit

BlueTube: Jim Harbaugh meets with the media at Michigan College Showcase

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke
Watch as Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh meets with the media during the Michigan College Showcase at Ferris State University.

