Bowl projections: Where Michigan is projected to play its 2024 bowl game

Michigan football became bowl eligible with its decisive 50-6 victory over Northwestern on senior day at the Big House Saturday afternoon. Senior running backs Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards combined for 157 yards and four touchdowns while the Wolverines put together their most complete performance of the season.

The burning question (other than "Can Michigan upset Ohio State in Columbus this weekend?") turns from "Will the Wolverines be bowl eligible?" to "Where will Michigan play its bowl game?"

Before diving into the bowl projections, it's important to understand that of the 36 non-College Football Playoff bowl games this year, the Big Ten only has affiliations with a handful of them.

Below are the Big Ten's bowl affiliations this season:

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl vs. SEC (Orlando, Florida; Dec. 31)

ReliaQuest Bowl vs. SEC (Tampa, Florida; Dec. 31)

Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. ACC (Charlotte, North Carolina; Jan. 3)

Music City Bowl vs. SEC (Nashville, Tennessee; Dec. 30)

Pinstripe Bowl vs. ACC (Bronx, New York; Dec. 28)

Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs. Big 12 (Phoenix, Arizona; Dec. 26)

GameAbove Sports Bowl vs. MAC (Detroit, Michigan; Dec. 26)

Michigan will almost certainly play in one of the aforementioned bowl games. Let's take a look at where projections have the Wolverines playing their final game of the 2024 season.