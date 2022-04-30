Brad Hawkins signs undrafted free agent deal with Falcons

Former Michigan safety Brad Hawkins signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent, according to PFF's Doug Kyed.

Hawkins was a fifth-year senior captain for the Wolverines in 2021. The New Jersey native finished with a career-high 60 tackles with two tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

Michigan's three-year starting safety did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine despite eight peers participating in the event. The absent opportunity hindered Hawkins' chances of being a draftee, but as a UDFA, he'll get a chance to impress the Falcons brass.

As one of only three safeties on Atlanta's roster, Hawkins gets a chance to crack a two-deep at high safety, with the competition being Erik Harris & Jaylinn Hawkins. After being re-signed by the Falcons, Harris is on a one-year veteran deal despite a season-ending pectoral injury in December. Meanwhile, in his second year as a pro, J. Hawkins recorded just 12 tackles.

Hawkins was a four-star recruit and took a prep year at Suffield Academy (Conn.) by way of Camden High School (N.J.), where he played for four years and graduated.