Michigan defensive lineman Braiden McGregor is ready to leave his mark on the program. From going through injury to sitting behind NFL talent on the depth chart, McGregor realizes his time is now to follow his dreams.

With that chance, McGrgeor says he wants to continue the tradition of defensive ends making it to the NFL.

He has an excellent blueprint to follow.

"For this football season, my main goal is to put my name in that category of great Michigan defensive ends that came through here," McGregor said on the In the Trenches podcast. "I've been here with two first-rounders, should've been a third one in Ojabo. Mike Morris is about to be up there too. Just putting myself in that category of guys that have been under Coach Harbaugh that go to the league and leaving a mark in the stadium.

"When I walk out of there for the last time, not looking back and having any regrets and appreciate the journey. Went from watching every game my freshman year to being able to play every game my senior year."

How does he plan to get to that level of play?

By taking advantage of and finishing every opportunity that he will undoubtedly get on the field this season.

"I think what I have to do is finish my opportunities," McGregor said. "I talk to Coach Elston a lot about this, I had so many opportunities this year, especially in the first three games, where I could've had four sacks in the first three games. I just missed it, missed it, missed it or I was going too fast. I think this all comes to maturity and playing-wise now, slowing down and making sure I make the play instead of going for the big hit or going for the strip-sack.

"Making sure you have the quarterback secured first. I think that's a big thing that I've worked on this offseason, just focus more on the guy in front of me. Whether it's a tackle. hit the hands and dip. I think it's just the little details now, really just locking into that and I feel like I'll be able to be where I want to be."