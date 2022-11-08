Michigan defensive lineman Braiden McGregor would love to be compared to star defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson.

The two are very similar in body composition and play style. it's easy to see why Hutchinson took the young McGregor under his wing since he's been on campus.

The comparisons don't stop there, though, as the comparisons even went as far as the two of them getting confused for one another out in public.

"All the time," McGregor told the media on Tuesday about getting confused for Hutchinson. "I remember it was one game, I think it was after Indiana and I was walking out of the stadium. I didn't play so I was walking out and trying to get back to the family tailgate and all that. I get stopped by this guy and he said, 'Hey! Great game, man!' I'm like, thanks! Aidan and I both kind of hated it because we knew we both don't look alike. He's like you have all the tattoos and I'm clean. Aidan's dad always joked around and said, 'You're dirty Aidan, you've got the tats and all that.'

"Definitely get confused for him. I even grew my hair out so I didn't look like him but I still got confused for him. It's a good comparison."

Not a bad comparison, indeed.

While Hutchinson was certainly vocal as a leader, his greatest strength might've been the way he would lead by example, even without knowing he was showcasing those particular set of leadership skills.

It's clear that the younger players looked up to Hutchinson and how he approached the game, particularly last season.

It's that kind of work ethic that has translated to the defensive line group as a whole.

"Honestly a little bit of everything," McGregor said. "The way he fuels his body, I see him every day, him and I sat next to each other, in the meeting room and he would have his little packets of electrolytes he was pouring in before practice. During camp, just how he was eating and going to bed super early. We were going to be roommates for camp and he was telling me all this stuff. A little bit of everything. You look at how well he's doing now, there's a reason everybody looked up to him last year. Just the way he carried himself off the field. Obviously, on the field, you guys can see what he does."

Adding:

"I definitely think the most I picked up from him is how you practice is how you'll play in games. People struggle with it sometimes. You're here, you just had a long day of classes. You lifted in the morning and now you have to come for practice and you have to get through it. I remember every single day Aidan would go out there. You could tell, he was treating it serious, he was treating it like a game. Him doing that has really transferred to us as a group last year."