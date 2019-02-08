Freshman forward Brandon Johns Jr. has barely seen the floor in his first year in the program.

Even though Michigan has desperately needed frontcourt depth at the five behind junior center Jon Teske and sophomore forward Isiah Livers, Johns has been unable to crack the rotation regularly.

Playing against some of the best big men in the country, Johns progress towards becoming an effective contributor is slow, but he’s still moving forward.

“For me when I think about it, I literally think of baby steps,” Johns said. “It’s coming along but to me, for some reason it feels like it’s coming along a little slower than I wanted it to. Obviously, it’s different for every person, but it’s starting to come along a little bit better, starting to understand it a lot more.”

Michigan head coach John Beilein also said that Johns is making incremental progress this season.

“He’s just sort of learning how to exist at this level, but he’s still getting better,” Beilein said. “Every day, we’re seeing great strides, but he’s still not the best option for use to be the guy who goes in.”

Since playing a season high 13 minutes against Indiana on Jan. 6, Johns has played a grand total of 27 minutes in the six games since. After scoring eight points against the Hoosiers, he’s only made one field goal since.

Johns said his lack of speed in picking up the game was due to his lack of preparation growing up.

“I think in high school, I think I worked hard, but I don’t think I worked as hard as I wanted to,” Johns said. “I didn’t learn as much as I needed to, to be prepared for these moments.”

Beilein has told Johns to just be like an energizer bunny and to have a great motor in order to see the court more.

One thing that Johns said has been difficult to adapt to is game planning each week for a different player each game and having to learn different things for each opponent. The next challenge for Johns and the Wolverines is Wisconsin who comes to town Saturday.

The Badgers have one of the best players in the country in fifth-year senior forward Ethan Happ. Going up against Wisconsin is fun for Johns.

“It’s awesome,” Johns said. “It’s a great challenge for me. It’s something I look up to and prepare for and practice for. It’s something we’re all looking forward to.”

The first time the two teams faced off, Wisconsin ended Michigan’s 17-game winning streak. The Wolverines are looking to get revenge.

“It’s a game that we’ve really been looking forward to,” Johns said. “We really hope to finish business this Saturday and get it done.”