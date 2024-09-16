BREAKING: Alex Orji to start at quarterback vs. USC

On Monday afternoon, Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore announced that redshirt sophomore quarterback Alex Orji will start over Davis Warren in the Big Ten opener on Saturday when the Wolverines take on USC.

Warren, the incumbent starter from the beginning of the season, has been replaced by Orji, who appeared at quarterback late in Saturday's 28-18 win over Arkansas State.

Orji completed two of his four passes for 12 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

"Alex [Orji] will start on Saturday," Moore said. "Excited for him. He's been in here chomping at the bit, so we'll move on from there."

"He's been in here studying his tail off the past couple days like he always is, but you can see it ramped up even more. ... I'm not going to give you all the keys to the castle, but we have a plan in place for Alex and ready to put it on display."