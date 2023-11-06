The AP is reporting that a former employee at a Big Ten football program says his job was to steal opposing signs. He has shared documents with Michigan that show he was given details from multiple schools to compile a spreadsheet that correlates signs and play calls. Michigan presented those documents to the Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti on Friday, according to the AP.

The AP report states;

'The employee said he recently shared the documents, which showed the Wolverines’ signs and corresponding plays — as well as screenshots of text-message exchanges with staffers at other Big Ten schools — with Michigan. He spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he feared the disclosures could impact his coaching career.

The spreadsheet was compiled with details from a handful of coaches and programs across the Big Ten, the person said. He also said gave the details to Michigan last week because he hoped it would help Jim Harbaugh’s embattled program and he believes Harbaugh and his coaches are being unfairly blamed for the actions of a rogue staffer.'

These actions could violate the same Big Ten Sportsmanship policy that Petitti is reportedly using to consider suspending Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan has dominated headlines for the last few weeks, as new details into allegations of sign stealing or in-person scouting have been coming almost daily. While neither the NCAA nor the Big Ten have announced official investigations, Michigan has cooperated with the initial stages of inquiry, including providing the NCAA with devices. While NCAA investigations can be a lengthy process, and no one expects any action to impact this season for Michigan, the Big Ten Commissioner could take action this season.

Commissioner Tony Petitti heard from Big Ten coaches and athletic directors regarding the Michigan reports during standard weekly calls. On Friday, November 3, Petitti was in Ann Arbor and met with Michigan President Santa Ono. Before the meeting, Ono sent a letter urging due process and for conference rules to be followed.

“We are fully cooperating with the NCAA in its investigation, as it seeks to separate the facts from irresponsible speculation seen in much of the public and social media discourse.

“It’s precisely at these times — when all key facts are not known but others are all too comfortable offering strongly held opinion — that it is essential for everyone to ensure that investigations are conducted fairly and that conclusions are based on what actually happened. The reputation and livelihoods of coaches, students, and programs cannot be sacrificed in a rush to judgment, no matter how many and how loudly people protest otherwise. Due process matters."

Petitti has the authority to suspend up to 2 games and fine up to $10,000 as part of Big Ten bylaws. Any penalty further would be considered major, and require approval from Big Ten officials and Michigan adequate time to respond. Reports and statements suggest Michigan would fight any punishment in court.

The Michigan staffer at the center of it all, is Connor Stalions. On Monday, Stalions resigned from his position with Michigan. He released a statement via The Athletic.

"I love the University of Michigan and its football program," Stalions told The Athletic. "And I am extremely grateful for the opportunity I've had to work with the incredible student athletes, coach [Jim] Harbaugh and the other coaches that have been a part of the Michigan football family during my tenure. I do not want to be a distraction from what I hope to be a championship run for the team, and I will continue to cheer them on."

Last week, photos surfaced of a man who appears to be Stalions, possibly in some sort of disguise, on the Central Michigan sideline during a game against Michigan State on September 1. The man is seen wearing an official sideline for CMU, including a hat and polo. CMU has confirmed they are investigating, and the NCAA has now joined in the investigation as well. If Stalions is on the sideline, CMU must explain how he got there and if anyone involved with CMU cooperated or directly assisted.



