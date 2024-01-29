With Jim Harbaugh assembling his staff in Los Angeles, there were key members remaining at Michigan that he wanted to bring with him to Los Angeles.

Strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert was one of those people.

Multiple sources have confirmed that Herbert informed the team during a Monday morning lift session that he intends to depart the program and follow Harbaugh to Los Angeles.

Herbert was considered a crucial piece to the Wolverines’ success and had been complimented by players and coaches alike.

So far, Harbaugh is planning to take Jesse Minter and Jay Harbaugh from the staff as well.

Stick with M&BR for more on this developing story.