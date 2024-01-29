BREAKING: Ben Herbert to leave Michigan, join Harbaugh in Los Angeles
With Jim Harbaugh assembling his staff in Los Angeles, there were key members remaining at Michigan that he wanted to bring with him to Los Angeles.
Strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert was one of those people.
Multiple sources have confirmed that Herbert informed the team during a Monday morning lift session that he intends to depart the program and follow Harbaugh to Los Angeles.
Herbert was considered a crucial piece to the Wolverines’ success and had been complimented by players and coaches alike.
So far, Harbaugh is planning to take Jesse Minter and Jay Harbaugh from the staff as well.
Stick with M&BR for more on this developing story.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram