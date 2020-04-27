Michigan football produced 10 players that were picked in the 2020 NFL Draft. That total is tied with the 1972 and 1974 drafts for the second-best draft in school history. It was also the second-highest amount of players drafted under head coach Jim Harbaugh , as the 2017 draft saw 11 Wolverines come off the board.

Offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz was taken by the New Orleans Saints in the first round, and edge Josh Uche was snatched up by the New England Patriots in the second round. Eight others — Ben Bredeson, Khaleke Hudson, Michael Danna, Michael Onwenu, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Jon Runyan, Josh Metellus and Jordan Glasgow went on day three, in rounds four through seven.

It wasn't just an impressive draft from a U-M historical standpoint, but it also stands tall among other programs around the country in this year's draft. 10 players being drafted tied Ohio State for the second-most players selected from a school in the 2020 NFL Draft. LSU was first with 14 players taken.

While U-M's draft was bottom heavy — with eight taken on day three — LSU and Ohio State's were top heavy. LSU had five players go in the first round, two in the second round and three in the third. The Buckeyes had three first-round selections, one second-round pick and three third-round choices.

While Alabama was just behind U-M and Ohio State with nine players drafted, all of those Crimson Tide products were selected in the first three rounds of the draft, including four first-rounders.

Here's a breakdown of the top programs in this year's NFL Draft and where their players were taken.