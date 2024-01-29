With Michigan expecting a handful of departures on its staff, new head coach Sherrone Moore was able to get one win on the staff.

Multiple sources have confirmed that tight ends coach Grant Newsome is expected to be elevated to offensive line coach under Moore's staff.

It's the first known confirmation of a concrete position in the Moore era in Ann Arbor.

A player under Jim Harbaugh, Newsome was viewed as a rising star within the U-M coaching ranks, with Harbaugh even going on the record saying that he saw Newsome as a future offensive coordinator in his system.

"He's going all the way," Harbaugh said Inside Michigan Football this season. "He's going to the highest level of coaching, head coaching. It's not a matter of if, it's when. Still the youngest full-time coach in Power Five football, I think, in all of Division One, I don't know for sure. He's just a guy that's checked every box from the time he stepped on campus as freshman, I think he's still our highest GPA. Wicked smart. Extremely hard-working. Gets along with everybody. Players respect him, like him. All the other coaches love him. Just so precise. He could've been doing anything.

"I had people calling when he was coming around for graduation and grad school. Goldman Sachs wanted him. The National Committee, they wanted him. They had big plans for him. The financial Wall Street had big plans for him."

After seeing his playing career end early due to injury, Newsome was a student assistant from 2018-2019 and spent the 2020 and 2021 seasons as a grad assistant before being hired as the tight ends coach in 2022.