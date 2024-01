Maize & Blue Review can confirm that Jesse Minter is leaving the Michigan football program to explore NFL opportunities.

Sherrone Moore’s staff at Michigan has its first official opening.

Minter arrived from Vanderbilt two seasons ago and helped lead the U-M defense as one of the best in the nation. This season saw the defense put up history numbers en route to a national championship.

Minter is also a key member of the Baltimore Ravens coaching tree on defense that had benefitted Jim Harbaugh greatly over three seasons.

There is no immediate replacement in mind for Moore to place on his staff.

