BREAKING: Max Bredeson announces return for fifth and final season

Michigan football captain Max Bredeson announced on Wednesday in an Instagram post that he will be returning to Ann Arbor for his fifth and final season in the Maize and Blue. The Michigan fullback has been the heart and soul of the team the past few seasons, and he's served as the emotional leader of the group.

A former walk-on and high school quarterback, Bredeson quickly earned a scholarship at Michigan and carved out a role for himself on the offense.

Starting out as a tight end, Bredeson established himself as an elite fullback later on in his Michigan career. In the weeks leading up to the 2024 season, his senior year, Bredeson was named a captain of Team 145 along with Donovan Edwards, Rod Moore and Makari Paige.

Bredeson has 10 catches for 121 yards in four seasons at Michigan, but his expertise isn't in route running or catching the football — it's hitting people.

Offensive line coach Grant Newsome said early on in the 2024 season that Bredeson has a couple "screws loose," but in a good way.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound fullback will be back in Ann Arbor for the 2025 season.