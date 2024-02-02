Michigan has its man for the tight end coaching position and is a familiar name to the U-M program.

Multiple sources have confirmed that UMass offensive coordinator Steve Casula will be named TE coach in Ann Arbor.

Casula was an offensive analyst for the Wolverines from 2019-21 before heading to Massachusetts with Don Brown to become offensive coordinator for the Minutemen in 2022.

He has extensive coaching experience in the state of Michigan as he was a graduate assistant at Western Michigan from 2010-2011 before becoming the tight ends and fullbacks coach in 2012.

He was offensive coordinator at Davenport for two seasons before heading to Ferris State to be offensive coordinator, tight ends and fullback coach from 2017-2018.

Casula's addition to the staff comes on the heels of the Wolverines naming Grant Newsome offensive line coach and Kirk Campbell offensive coordinator.