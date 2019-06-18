On Jim Harbaugh’s “Attack Each Day” podcast Tuesday, Brown Jug owner Perry Porikos joined the show to discuss his relationship with Harbaugh.

Porikos met Harbaugh when he was at Michigan and Porikos was working part time at Thano’s Lamplighter. The two would play pickup basketball together and now, Harbaugh is one of Porikos’ favorite customers.

“I eat more meals at the Brown Jug than any other restaurant establishment in the world,” Harbaugh said on the podcast.

“I came back to campus to find Perry owning 12 restaurants. He’s a mogul.”

Harbaugh had a special announcement for Porikos on the podcast.

“We would like you to be an honorary captain for the Michigan football team for a home game in 2019,” Harbaugh said.

Porikos happily accepted and had plenty of praise for Harbaugh.

He said he always knew Harbaugh was going to be successful because of how well he did at Michigan.

“You were successful since the first day I met you, on the basketball court, on the baseball [diamond], on the hockey [ice],” Porikos said. “Anywhere you have been, you were a winner. In my business, I don’t expect everybody to like me … But I believe life is math. One and one is two. Your success is written all over the wall.”

Porikos has been a key part of the community in Ann Arbor. Harbaugh praised him for the hard work he puts in.

“People ask how I can put in so many hours over the years because I love what I’m doing,” Porikos said. “People think I’m only involved with the student-athletes. My son says, ‘Dad, you should be making a lot more money than you do. Why are you giving all this free advice?’ Because I love what I do … The emails I get from parents that I don’t even know saying thank you for helping my kid.”

His hard work has paid off.

“People when they come back to Ann Arbor, they come and see Perry before they come by the football office,” Harbaugh said. “The alumni that come back. They say they just came from the Jug, now they’re coming by to see us. Hockey players. Med students. When I was coaching the 49ers and came here to work out players, I went to the Brown Jug and saw Perry. That’s a testament to you and testament to the relationships you build and the organizations that you run.”

Porikos said that Harbaugh has helped the Ann Arbor community since the football team has found consistent success. He said Harbaugh has really helped the local economy.

“Not only did Jim revive the great program, but he helped tremendously, I know for sure Ann Arbor, but I’m pretty sure everyone else,” Porikos said. “You come and have a pop and a burger, you’re going to buy a t-shirt because your team wins, you’re going to spend the whole weekend at a hotel. It’s like a domino effect … He’s made a tremendous difference.”