The presumptive starter at left tackle this season for Michigan, Myles Hinton, has gone on a bit of a journey with his weight this season. After slimming down during the spring, he has now put weight on and weighs slightly heavier than he played at last season.

This isn't a story about a player who is struggling with his weight, far from it.

Hinton is working to find his sweet spot where he can still play with athleticism but also find his 'grown man strength' needed to excel at his size.

"The biggest change I’ve made this offseason is just getting stronger,” Hinton said. “I feel I’m kind of coming into that like grown man strength kind of era. I feel like most of my college career, I’ve kind of just (been) finding my groove, get coordinated — because I feel like I sprouted up there in high school really fast. Wasn’t super coordinated. I feel like I’m finally finding my feet, found my balance."

The U-M coaching staff was guiding Hinton every step of the way throughout his process. Whether it was former strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert or the current coach Justin Tress, Hinton was advised about whether gaining or losing weight was the way to go.

Ultimately, weighing in at 342 pounds according to U-M's fall roster, Hinton feels like he's in a good place currently.

“I was talking to Herb last year and (Justin) Tress this year, and Coach Moore and Coach Newsome," Hinton said. "It’s all about just whatever weight I feel good at playing in the offseason. I was like mid-30s, like high-20s, a little bit (during spring). I just wanted to get big, I want to feel good out there. We’re still in good shape and whatnot. So as long as that stuff is still going, we’re in a good place.”