BUY or SELL: Hot takes for Michigan football in '22

On Maize & Blue Review's premium message boards, The Den, we asked for your hottest takes on Michigan football during the 2022 season.

We decided to answer your hot takes with thoughts of our own, including whether we 'buy' or 'sell' your take.

To join in on further BUY or SELL segments, join us on our message boards!

Below are some of the takes we received on the message boards.

User ncampbell21 said...

"Roman Wilson ascends to be the game-breaking WR with Ronnie Bell and Cornelius Johnson as the highest targeted/possession receiver types. Wilson with 5+ 50 yd receptions on the year."

BUY: I could absolutely see Roman Wilson being let loose by the offense this season. There are so many opportunities for the Wolverines to be explosive this year and giving the chance to guys like Ronnie Bell, Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson to do what they do best, be explosive playmakers, will give U-M a chance to be successful this season. I think Bell returns to his pre-injury form and Wilson will be the big-play guy that we saw by the time the season ended.

User Sharprza said...

"2 RBs over 1,000, Morris 1st team B10, Upshaw 2nd team."

SELL: It's hard to pick apart all aspects of this particular take, as I buy the fact that Michigan could very well have two 1000-yard rushers in Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. I just don't know if Morris and Upshaw are going to be the duo that could make the All-Big Ten teams. The defensive line has its own questions heading into the season, can Mike Morris and Taylor Upshaw be effective full-time players? While I have no doubt that can be the case, will it be enough to be All-Conference players with guys like Mazi Smith looking to break out? I am just not sure in the early going.

User BigTenDefender said...

"The Michigan passing TDs in a season will FINALLY be broken......"

BUY: If Michigan wants to be successful this season, it'll have to be explosive. I am just not sure if the Wolverines will be able to rely on the run this season as it did last year. While the offensive line and running back group returning is very good, no one is as aggressive as Hassan Haskins was. Either way, this could mean that the Wolverines open up the passing game in a major way with a handful of weapons at its disposal on any given down. It's not like the record book has any records that are impossible to break, over 25 touchdowns is a very reasonable number. I think that's a number either Cade McNamara or JJ McCarthy can break if either guy takes the job full-time.

User jimUMfan said...

"We have two backs in the Heisman conversation late in the season."

SELL: While I believe both Corum and Edwards will be terrific for the Wolverines this season, I just don't see BOTH backs being in the Heisman conversation by the end of the year. That's not to say I expect both not to be effective this year, I just don't know if they will both be Heisman good. Here's a hot take of my own: Donovan Edwards will lead all running backs in receiving yards this season.

User phd.esq said...

"2 of the 3 home games against Md, Neb, or Illinois will be much tougher than we think"

SELL: If Michigan wants to achieve its goals, it needs to win the games they are supposed to, which includes beating the likes of Maryland, Nebraska and Illinois. While I am not predicting massive blowouts by any means, I think the Wolverines are set up to win in a comfortable fashion. Especially with those games being at home, the Michigan Stadium atmosphere will be the difference-maker compared to the Nebraska game last year.

---

