TheWolverine

The Michigan Wolverines' football team will need to replace all five of its offensive line starters the next time it takes the field, following the recent early departure of redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield to the NFL. The coaches have had time to groom newcomers at the other four spots (Ben Bredeson, Mike Onwenu and Jon Runyan graduated, while Cesar Ruiz announced his departure on Jan. 3), but Mayfield's early departure is a result of the 2020 season being canceled and leaves a significant void at the right tackle spot he was expected to man. Is it fair to expect Karsen Barnhart — a redshirt freshman who has only played 13 collegiate snaps — to be the team's new starting right tackle, or is a veteran more likely to win the job? Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss below.



Michigan Wolverines football OT Karsen Barnhart (center) hails from Paw Paw, Mich. (Brandon Brown)

Austin Fox — Buy

Michigan has a lot of talented linemen waiting in the wings that position coach Ed Warinner is admittedly high on, but the problem is that just about all of them are young and possess little to no experience. The Wolverines are slated to have 14 scholarship offensive linemen on their roster the next time they take the field (including fifth-year senior Andrew Vastardis, who came to U-M as a walk-on), and 10 of those 14 will either be a redshirt sophomore or younger. One of the few returning veterans with starting experience — redshirt junior Andrew Stueber — started the final two games of 2018 at right tackle and is undoubtedly a candidate to earn the starting job there once again, but appears more likely to instead serve as U-M's right guard. Michigan brought in an outstanding six-man offensive line recruiting class in 2019 (four of the six players were four-stars), and Barnhart wound up being the only one of the six who saw game action as a freshman in 2019. It's fair to assume he's a bit further along than his fellow redshirt freshmen classmates, especially after redshirt sophomore left tackle Ryan Hayes confirmed to the media last week he's (Barnhart) currently running with the first-team unit at right tackle. Barnhart certainly won't be a shoo-in for the starting job, but it's difficult to pinpoint another lineman who will beat him out when considering the lack of experience the offensive line as a whole possesses.

Clayton Sayfie — Buy