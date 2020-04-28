TheWolverine

Ten of those 13 ended up coming off the board, which begs the question — was it surprising that the Wolverines wound up having such an excellent showing in this year's draft?

The Michigan Wolverines' football program was expected to be well-represented in this past weekend's NFL draft, with a total of 13 Maize and Blue prospects hoping to hear their names called.

The most realistic number for Michigan draft picks heading into this past weekend was eight or nine, with anyone who projected 10 appearing to be a bit of an optimist. Ten was viewed as a possibility, but it meant that several of the fringe prospects (like offensive guard Mike Onwenu, offensive tackle Jon Runyan, etc.) would likely have to hear their names called … and that’s exactly what happened.

All but two of U-M’s ‘fringe players’ were selected, with cornerback Lavert Hill and tight end Sean McKeon being the lone two exceptions (we’re not counting quarterback Shea Patterson as a fringe prospect, when considering his name seldom appeared in mock drafts prior to this past weekend).

Combine that with the fact that two Michigan players who weren’t expected to be picked — defensive end Michael Danna and linebacker Jordan Glasgow — wound up being chosen, and it equated out to one of the best draft classes in school history.

This weekend’s events have since caused many to wonder why more U-M players were drafted than expected, and the answer is quite simple: NFL teams are attracted to Michigan prospects and the way Jim Harbaugh prepares them for the league during their time in Ann Arbor.

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is fond of Wolverine players for obvious reasons (he has drafted three of them since 2016), while Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll admitted in 2017 — after selecting safety Delano Hill and receiver Amara Darboh in that year’s draft — that he’s appreciative of the scheme Michigan’s athletes compete in, because of the opportunity it gives the Seahawks to evaluate them.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin echoed a similar sentiment last year after his club drafted linebacker Devin Bush in the first round and tight end Zach Gentry in the fifth.

“Certain kids are attracted to programs — like Michigan — that have a history, tradition and legacy that is centered around core values and football,” Tomlin said. “When you see a kid like Gentry make a conscious decision to move from New Mexico to Michigan, it’s attractive to us.

"The aspects that bring those young men to a place like U-M attract other young men who see that.”

Since 2016, U-M's draftees have consistently mentioned the way Harbaugh and his staff prepare their athletes for the NFL, and how the football program as a whole is, in a lot of ways, run similar to the way a professional organization operates.

Harbaugh’s practices have long been known to imitate NFL-style ones, and three of his current assistants — quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels, running backs coach Jay Harbaugh and cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich — all have NFL coaching experience on their resumes (which is actually the fewest total Harbaugh has had during his time at Michigan).