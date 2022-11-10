Blake Corum is having an incredible season for Michigan, one that is garnering lots of national attention. Corum is often listed as the third betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy, and many pundits will go as far as naming him their favorite, including Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin, III.

In the BCS/CFP era, five running backs have won the award. So where does Corum rank statistically among those backs? Is he on track to be in the neighborhood numbers-wise, or even ahead of pace in some instances? Are there other trends to notice, like team results? Let's see where Corum stands, by the numbers.

1998 - Ricky Williams, Texas

Ricky Williams 1998 Stats YDS AVG RUSH TD REC YARDS REC TD 2,124 5.9 27 24 262 1

Williams was projected as a top-10 pick after his junior season and elected to return to school. He would have his best season yet, topping 2,000 yards for the first time and setting the career rushing record that would last for only one season. His rushing yards, touchdowns, scrimmage yards, and points all led the nation. Williams' stats overcame a disappointing season for his team, as Texas finished 9-3 and ranked 15th in the country. Williams received 85.23% of the possible voting points, one of the more dominant Heisman wins in recent history

1999 - Ron Dayne, Wisconsin

Ron Dayne 1999 Stats YDS AVG RUSH TD REC YARDS REC TD 2,034 6.0 20 1 9 0

One year after setting the career rushing record, Ron Dayne broke it. The Wisconsin running back would also break the 2K mark for the second time in his career, with 2,034 yards, and like Williams would score more than 20 touchdowns. Unlike Williams, Dayne's senior season was not even the best of his career. His freshman season was better in every statistical category. but the Heisman simply wasn't given to freshmen. The bias was so ridiculous Dayne wasn't even included in the top 10 in 1996. In 1999, Dayne more than doubled the first-place votes of second place, QB Joe Hamilton from Georgia Tech. The third-place runner-up ironically was a freshman, QB Michael Vick from Virginia Tech.

2005 - Reggie Bush, USC

Reggie Bush 2005 Stats YDS AVG RUSH TD REC YDS REC TD 1,740 8.7 16 37 478 2

Ignoring the context of Bush's vacated Heisman Trophy, he had one of the most dynamic seasons we have ever seen in college football. Rushing-wise, he was nowhere near the previous winners we have mentioned in terms of carries and yards, but Bush had a ridiculous 8.7 yards per carry. What made Bush unique at the time was the impact on the passing game as well. His 478 receiving yards gave him the most scrimmage yards in the nation with 2,218. Bush's electric returns also helped propel him to the trophy, much like Charles Woodson before him. The 2005 USC team was #1 throughout the season, led by 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinhart. They would lose the National Championship to Texas which was led by Heisman runner-up Vince Young.

2009 - Mark Ingram, Alabama

Mark Ingram 2009 Stats RUSH YARDS AVG RUSH TD REC REC YARDS REC TD 1,658 6.1 17 32 334 3

Our most controversial winner so far. Ingram's stats were impressive, but many argued not of Heisman caliber. He had fewer yards than Bush on more carries, less impact in the passing game, and was not used as a returner. The vote was incredibly close among the top 3.

2009 Heisman Voting Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total RB Mark Ingram 227 236 151 1304 RB Toby Gerhart 222 225 160 1276 QB Colt McCoy 203 188 160 1145

Alabama was the undefeated National Champions in 2009, and many argued the team's dominance was why Ingram ended up winning the award. He was the first Crimson Tide player to win the award, remarkable given the program's history. Stanford's Toby Gerhart had more than 200 yards more rushing than Ingram and 11 more touchdowns. It remains the closest Heisman vote of all time, and the lowest vote share for a winner since Eric Crouch won in 2001.

2015 - Derrick Henry, Alabama

2015 Derrick Henry Stats RUSH YARDS AVG RUSH TD REC REC YARDS REC TD 2,219 5.6 28 11 91 0

In 2015 Derrick Henry would join his fellow Bama running back Mark Ingram as a Heisman Trophy winner. Henry's season was far more dominant and closer to what we had seen in the past from Heisman running backs. Henry led college football in nearly every category, including attempts, yards, touchdowns, and scrimmage yards. Like Ingram, his Bama team was #1 throughout the year and eventual National Champions. The team's success appeared to be a major factor in the 2010s as Wisconsin Montee Ball saw his 2,587 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns not rewarded with a Heisman in the previous season. In fact, Oregon's Marcus Mariotta ran away with the award. He was 5th straight QB to win the award since Mark Ingram. Derrick Henry is the last RB to win the Heisman Trophy.

2022 - Blake Corum, Michigan

Blake Corum Current 2022 Stats RUSH YDS AVG RUSH TD REC REC YDS REC TD 1,187 6.0 16 8 37 1

So, what does this mean for Blake Corum? He is already tied with Reggie Bush, and 1 behind Mark Ingram, in rushing touchdowns, but each of those players had a significant impact on the passing game. We don't know how Corum will finish, but for sake of this discussion, let's project what Corum's stats would be if he finished at his current pace.

Blake Corum Projected 2022 Stats RUSH YDS AVG RUSH TD REC REC YDS REC TD 1,583 6.0 21 11 49 1