By the Numbers: Blake Corum vs Heisman Winning RBs
Blake Corum is having an incredible season for Michigan, one that is garnering lots of national attention. Corum is often listed as the third betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy, and many pundits will go as far as naming him their favorite, including Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin, III.
In the BCS/CFP era, five running backs have won the award. So where does Corum rank statistically among those backs? Is he on track to be in the neighborhood numbers-wise, or even ahead of pace in some instances? Are there other trends to notice, like team results?
Let's see where Corum stands, by the numbers.
1998 - Ricky Williams, Texas
|YDS
|AVG
|RUSH TD
|REC
|YARDS
|REC TD
|
2,124
|
5.9
|
27
|
24
|
262
|
1
Williams was projected as a top-10 pick after his junior season and elected to return to school. He would have his best season yet, topping 2,000 yards for the first time and setting the career rushing record that would last for only one season.
His rushing yards, touchdowns, scrimmage yards, and points all led the nation. Williams' stats overcame a disappointing season for his team, as Texas finished 9-3 and ranked 15th in the country. Williams received 85.23% of the possible voting points, one of the more dominant Heisman wins in recent history
1999 - Ron Dayne, Wisconsin
|YDS
|AVG
|RUSH TD
|REC
|YARDS
|REC TD
|
2,034
|
6.0
|
20
|
1
|
9
|
0
One year after setting the career rushing record, Ron Dayne broke it. The Wisconsin running back would also break the 2K mark for the second time in his career, with 2,034 yards, and like Williams would score more than 20 touchdowns. Unlike Williams, Dayne's senior season was not even the best of his career. His freshman season was better in every statistical category. but the Heisman simply wasn't given to freshmen. The bias was so ridiculous Dayne wasn't even included in the top 10 in 1996.
In 1999, Dayne more than doubled the first-place votes of second place, QB Joe Hamilton from Georgia Tech. The third-place runner-up ironically was a freshman, QB Michael Vick from Virginia Tech.
2005 - Reggie Bush, USC
|YDS
|AVG
|RUSH TD
|REC
|YDS
|REC TD
|
1,740
|
8.7
|
16
|
37
|
478
|
2
Ignoring the context of Bush's vacated Heisman Trophy, he had one of the most dynamic seasons we have ever seen in college football. Rushing-wise, he was nowhere near the previous winners we have mentioned in terms of carries and yards, but Bush had a ridiculous 8.7 yards per carry. What made Bush unique at the time was the impact on the passing game as well. His 478 receiving yards gave him the most scrimmage yards in the nation with 2,218. Bush's electric returns also helped propel him to the trophy, much like Charles Woodson before him.
The 2005 USC team was #1 throughout the season, led by 2004 Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinhart. They would lose the National Championship to Texas which was led by Heisman runner-up Vince Young.
2009 - Mark Ingram, Alabama
|RUSH YARDS
|AVG
|RUSH TD
|REC
|REC YARDS
|REC TD
|
1,658
|
6.1
|
17
|
32
|
334
|
3
Our most controversial winner so far. Ingram's stats were impressive, but many argued not of Heisman caliber. He had fewer yards than Bush on more carries, less impact in the passing game, and was not used as a returner. The vote was incredibly close among the top 3.
|Player
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|
RB Mark Ingram
|
227
|
236
|
151
|
1304
|
RB Toby Gerhart
|
222
|
225
|
160
|
1276
|
QB Colt McCoy
|
203
|
188
|
160
|
1145
Alabama was the undefeated National Champions in 2009, and many argued the team's dominance was why Ingram ended up winning the award. He was the first Crimson Tide player to win the award, remarkable given the program's history.
Stanford's Toby Gerhart had more than 200 yards more rushing than Ingram and 11 more touchdowns. It remains the closest Heisman vote of all time, and the lowest vote share for a winner since Eric Crouch won in 2001.
2015 - Derrick Henry, Alabama
|RUSH YARDS
|AVG
|RUSH TD
|REC
|REC YARDS
|REC TD
|
2,219
|
5.6
|
28
|
11
|
91
|
0
In 2015 Derrick Henry would join his fellow Bama running back Mark Ingram as a Heisman Trophy winner. Henry's season was far more dominant and closer to what we had seen in the past from Heisman running backs.
Henry led college football in nearly every category, including attempts, yards, touchdowns, and scrimmage yards. Like Ingram, his Bama team was #1 throughout the year and eventual National Champions.
The team's success appeared to be a major factor in the 2010s as Wisconsin Montee Ball saw his 2,587 yards and 29 rushing touchdowns not rewarded with a Heisman in the previous season. In fact, Oregon's Marcus Mariotta ran away with the award. He was 5th straight QB to win the award since Mark Ingram. Derrick Henry is the last RB to win the Heisman Trophy.
2022 - Blake Corum, Michigan
|RUSH YDS
|AVG
|RUSH TD
|REC
|REC YDS
|REC TD
|
1,187
|
6.0
|
16
|
8
|
37
|
1
So, what does this mean for Blake Corum? He is already tied with Reggie Bush, and 1 behind Mark Ingram, in rushing touchdowns, but each of those players had a significant impact on the passing game. We don't know how Corum will finish, but for sake of this discussion, let's project what Corum's stats would be if he finished at his current pace.
|RUSH YDS
|AVG
|RUSH TD
|REC
|REC YDS
|REC TD
|
1,583
|
6.0
|
21
|
11
|
49
|
1
Corum's biggest advantage right now is rushing touchdowns. Getting over 20 would be a significant boost for his Heisman chances. If his yardage were to not get over 2,000, that would not be ideal. No back has rushed for over 2,000 since Henry, but as we said, no back has won the award since then either.
Now, his current per-game average includes his first three games where he only rushed 34 times for 235 yards. If he were to maintain his Big Ten rushing yard average, Corum would finish with closer to 1,700 yards. However, 5 of his touchdowns came against UConn so you'd have to adjust that average as well.
The truth is, there are politics to this award. As we get to this point in the year we start to hear a lot of talk about a "Heisman moment". For Blake Corum, the potential for that moment is obvious. A potential matchup between his undefeated Michigan Wolverines and the undefeated Ohio State Buckeyes. Aidan Hutchinson's three-sack performance in 2021 pushed him to finish as a runner-up last season. In that game, Hassan Haskins had a legendary 5 touchdown performance. If Corum were to have that type of performance, in that game, leading Michigan to victory, you'd imagine it would skyrocket his chances.
What also matters is how the other players fair. Right now the clear frontrunners ahead of Corum are Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker and Ohio State QB CJ Stroud. Hooker's chances for a Heisman took a serious hit with their loss to Georgia. With no current path to the SEC Championship game, Hooker can continue to add to his stats, but his story is largely told.
That leaves Stroud and the potential that along with a trip to the Big Ten Championship game on the line, the winner of The Game may also determine the Heisman Trophy winner for 2022. There is a long way to go, but Corum is in the neighborhood of recent winners. He leads the nation in touchdowns and growing that lead will only help. But it may all come down to November 26, and Blake Corum having a Heisman moment in The Game against Ohio State, like Wolverine Heisman winners Desmond Howard and Charles Woodson.
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @BrandonJustice_, @RivalsLibby, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram