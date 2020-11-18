The Michigan Wolverines and Rutgers Scarlet Knights lay claim to being the two oldest programs in FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision history) history, with the former first playing in 1879 and the latter in 1869. The Rutgers vs. Princeton showdown that took place Nov. 6, 1869, was the first collegiate football game in the history of the sport, with Piscataway, N.J., since being dubbed "The Birthplace of College Football" as a result.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team crushed Rutgers, 49-16, in 2015 at The Big House. (Brandon Brown)

The Maize and Blue played their first game 10 years later May 30, 1879, picking up a 1-0 victory over Racine College. It's worth noting current FBS programs Navy and Massachusetts also debuted in 1879, though the two didn't play their respective first games until later that year. The Minutemen took down Amherst College in their initial contest Nov. 22, 1879, while the Midshipmen defeated Baltimore Athletic Club Dec. 11 of that season. The next oldest Big Ten team, however, is Northwestern, who began playing football in 1882. Michigan and Rutgers went on very different paths throughout their histories, with the Wolverines becoming one of the most successful programs the sport has ever seen and the Scarlet Knights turning into, to be frank, one of the worst. U-M has more wins than any program in college football history (963) and has been victorious in 72.9 percent of its all-time games. Rutgers, on the other hand, has only won 652 contests, despite having played 17 more games than Michigan (1,365 to 1,348).

A Historical Comparison Between Michigan and Rutgers Category Michigan Rutgers First Season 1879 1869 All-Time Record 963-349-36 653-670-42 Total Games 1,348 1,365 Completed Seasons 140 150 Conference Championships 42 1 National Championships 11 1 Bowl Games 48 10 11-win Seasons 8 2

Despite standing as the two oldest FBS programs, Rutgers' and Michigan's paths didn't cross until 2014 in Piscataway. This was of course due to the fact the Scarlet Knights didn't join the conference until that year, having resided as a bit of a nomad school prior to that. Rutgers was independent from 1869-1957 (with the exceptions of 1893 and 1894 when it played in the Middle States Intercollegiate Football League), before joining the Middle Atlantic from 1958-61. Independency followed once again from 1962-90, before the Scarlet Knights resided as a member of the Big East from 1991-2012. One year was spent in the American Athletic Conference in 2013, before Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014. The league has not been kind to the Scarlet Knights, who have posted a dismal 23-55 overall record since joining (29.4 winning percentage). RU won eight games during its debut campaign in the conference in 2014, but has failed to win more than four in any year since. The Scarlet Knights beat U-M in the two programs' first-ever matchup in 2014, but the series has been dominated by the Maize and Blue ever since. Head coach Jim Harbaugh's crew has outscored Rutgers 256-37 in the five meetings since 2015, with four of those five victories coming by at least 33 points. Head coach Greg Schiano is back in town for his second stint in Piscataway, however, looking to restore the former glory he once built. The Scarlet Knights won at least eight games in five of the six seasons under his tutelage from 2006-11, highlighted by an 11-2 campaign in 2006.

By The Numbers: Michigan At Rutgers