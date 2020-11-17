Wolverine TV: Barnhart, Eubanks & Hinton On Trying To Snap Losing Streak
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman left tackle Karsen Barnhart, fifth-year senior tight end and captain Nick Eubanks and sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton addressed the media and discussed the Maize and Blue trying to snap their losing streak this weekend against Rutgers.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Left Tackle Karsen Barnhart
Michigan Football Fifth-Year Senior Tight End Nick Eubanks
Michigan Football Sophomore Defensive Tackle Christopher Hinton
---
