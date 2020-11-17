Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman left tackle Karsen Barnhart, fifth-year senior tight end and captain Nick Eubanks and sophomore defensive tackle Christopher Hinton addressed the media and discussed the Maize and Blue trying to snap their losing streak this weekend against Rutgers.

