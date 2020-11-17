Michigan Wolverines football will head to Piscataway to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Saturday night. Both teams have 1-3 records through four games and are looking to snap three-game losing skids. Last week, U-M fell, 49-11, to Wisconsin, while Rutgers blew a 20-10 lead and suffered a 23-20 loss to Illinois. Despite the Wolverines' surprisingly bad start, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is looking at U-M, a program the Scarlet Knights haven't beaten under Jim Harbaugh, as a major challenge and opportunity. "We’re in the middle of looking at Michigan," Schiano said Monday. "It’s gonna be a big challenge. I know some look at their record, but it’s still a Michigan football team. They’re very, very talented. They run extremely well. RELATED: Daxton Hill: Michigan Defense Needs To Bring More 'Energy' And 'Intensity' RELATED: Wolverine TV: Daxton Hill, Gemon Green Assess Michigan's Defensive Issues

Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano has a 69-70 record as a college head coach. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

"They’ve had some injuries, which are very key players. I don’t know what their status will be for this Saturday, but they’re a very talented football team, so we certainly have a huge challenge ahead of us, one that we’re excited about. We’re excited to be playing at home again. We’ve got to have a great week of preparation." In week one at Michigan State, Rutgers won its first Big Ten game since the 2017 season in Schiano's first game back at the helm. He held the same position from 2001-11. Going for win No. 2, Schiano will stick with his starting quarterback, redshirt junior Noah Vedral, he said. The Nebraska transfer threw three interceptions and went 21-for-34 for 256 yards and two touchdowns in last week's loss to Illinois. Senior safety and Ohio State transfer Brendon White's status remains in question, after he missed the Illinois game with an undisclosed injury. "Brendon White, I don’t know if he’ll be able to play this week," Schiano said. "We’ll have to see how it progresses."