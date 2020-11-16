Wolverine TV: Daxton Hill, Gemon Green Assess Michigan's Defensive Issues
Michigan Wolverines football sophomore safety Daxton Hill and redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green discuss the team's defense while it prepares for Rutgers this weekend.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Jim Harbaugh Talks QB Competition, Previews Rutgers
RELATED: Michigan Football's Quarterback Position Appears To Be Open
Michigan Football Sophomore Safety Daxton Hill
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Cornerback Gemon Green
