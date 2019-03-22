Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-22 12:25:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

By The Numbers: Michigan Basketball's Victory Over Montana

Andrew Hussey • TheWolverine.com
@thehussnetwork
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
D8mcwjemj7feytxwz7bf
Michigan defeated Montana Thursday night.
USA Today Sports Images

For the second consecutive season, Michigan dispatched Montana in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines turned in a strong defensive outing Thursday night, but its offense left room for improvement.

Here’s a look deeper inside the numbers to see how Michigan fared against the Grizzlies:

0.805: Michigan’s defense only allowed 0.085 points per possession against Montana, which was one of its best performances in recent weeks. In three out of Michigan’s last four games, the Wolverines have held their opponent under 0.81 points per possession. This was U-M’s best defensive performances since Michigan held Iowa and Nebraska to 0.778 points possession on March 15 and Feb. 28 respectively.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}