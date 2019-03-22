For the second consecutive season, Michigan dispatched Montana in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines turned in a strong defensive outing Thursday night, but its offense left room for improvement.

Here’s a look deeper inside the numbers to see how Michigan fared against the Grizzlies:

0.805: Michigan’s defense only allowed 0.085 points per possession against Montana, which was one of its best performances in recent weeks. In three out of Michigan’s last four games, the Wolverines have held their opponent under 0.81 points per possession. This was U-M’s best defensive performances since Michigan held Iowa and Nebraska to 0.778 points possession on March 15 and Feb. 28 respectively.