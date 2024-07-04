Last season, Semaj Morgan put together a breakout freshman campaign as part of Michigan's National Championship season. With Michigan's veteran receivers, Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson headed to the NFL, a lot of attention and pressure is headed Morgan's way. So, what made Morgan's freshman season a breakout? Where was he successful and why? And when we look forward to 2024, do the numbers show an opportunity for more? By the Numbers is our data-driven series where we dig deep into narratives or try to project future results but we let the numbers do the talking. This is a premium feature throughout the football season, so if you like this kind of content and aren't a subscriber, be sure to join Maize & Blue Review.

2023 Snap Productivity Player Pass Snaps Targets Rec Tgt% Rec% Morgan 75 27 22 36% 29.3% Morris 162 21 13 12.9% 8.0% Wilson 294 67 48 22.7% 16.3% Johnson 342 66 47 19.2% 13.7%

Advertisement

Let's start with overall productivity conversion by snaps. Morgan, Tyler Morris, Roman Wilson, and Cornelius Johnson were the top 4 wide receivers by snaps, targets, and receptions. I am leaving running backs and tight ends out for most of these comparisons. Kind of surprised to see Morgan only played 75 snaps where he was running a route. However, he only had 12 routes in the first 4 games and a surprisingly low number, 7 combined, against Penn State, Ohio State, and Washington. Morgan has 8 routes run against Alabama. What sticks out right away is 6 more targets than Morris and less than half the snaps. In fact, Morgan led receivers with a target on 36% of his routes. His 29.3% receptions per route is nearly identical to Wilson and Johnson combined. This shows high productivity on limited opportunity. Will that theme continue?

Catch & Run 2023 Stats Player REC YAC/REC MTF Morgan 22 7.1 8 Wilson 48 4.6 2 Johnson 47 2.6 4 Morris 13 6.1 0

Morgan finished the year as WR3 behind veterans Wilson and Johnson. One area where he excelled was after the catch. Morgan led receivers with a 7.1 Yard After Catch per reception. He also had a team-high 8 missed tackles forced on receptions. It's more impressive, considering he had more than Wilson and Johnson combined on a quarter of the receptions. We saw on multiple plays last season how electric Morgan can be with the ball. People will scoff at anything that sounds like "speed and space" but getting Semaj the ball with room to work pays dividends and will be a massive part of the 2024 game plan.

2023 Conversion Player REC% CTC% ADOT Y/RR Morgan 81.5% 75.0% 3.7 2.72 Wilson 71.6% 37.5% 13.9 2.68 Johnson 71.2% 81.8% 11.5 1.77

Another area where Morgan excelled in 2023 was converting routes and targets into productivity. Morgan led receivers with receptions on 81.5% of his targets, he was second to Johnson getting receptions on 75% of his contested targets, 3 for 4. Johnson went 9-11 for an impressive 81.8%. When considering the potential for more productivity with more opportunities, Morgan's team-leading 2.72 yards per route run stands out. More so when Morgan's average depth of target was more than 10 yards short of Wilson's but with near identical Y/RR. We'll get into Morgan's shorter target depth in a moment, but this shows Morgan maximized his routes and targets last season.



2023 Behind LOS Receptions Player Rec Yds YAC/REC MTF 1st Morgan 14 73 8.9 6 5 D. Edwards 15 66 8.4 2 3

Why does Morgan have such a short ADOT? Because 14 of his 27 targets came behind the line of scrimmage. I have included Donovan Edwards here because both were used with a high ratio behind the line, both converted all targets into receptions and arguably, both have the potential to be bigger weapons down the field in 2024. 73 yards on 14 receptions don't sound strong on its own, but with all targets occurring behind the line, and you see that yardage came from an 8.9-yard after the catch per reception average. We saw earlier Morgan's ability to break tackles, so seeing 6 missed tackles forced is not surprising. 5 first downs on 14 receptions on passes behind the line? Also impressive.

Summary