The 2020 NFL draft is in the books, and it was one for the ages for the Michigan Wolverines' football program. The Maize and Blue's 10 picks fell one shy of a school record, after a few individual prospects who weren't necessarily expected to be chosen wound up hearing their names called. Below are some of the most interesting statistics and numbers surrounding U-M's impressive 10-man draft haul:

Michigan Wolverines football coach Jim Harbaugh has compiled a 47-18 record during his five years at U-M. (AP Images)

2 Michigan players drafted who did not even receive invitations to the NFL combine in late February — defensive end Michael Danna and linebacker Jordan Glasgow. The former went significantly higher than anyone expected when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the fifth round, while the latter came off the board to the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round. Their names were rarely seen in mock draft projections heading into the weekend.

4 Offensive linemen drafted (center Cesar Ruiz, left guard Ben Bredeson, right guard Mike Onwenu and left tackle Jon Runyan), which ties a school record (1944 and 1948 also had four, according to the school's record books). U-M has only had three o-linemen taken in one year on five other occurrences (1993, 1982, 1978, 1957 and 1949), with center Steve Everitt, tackle Doug Skene and guard Joe Cocozzo forming the most recent trio to do so in 1993.

6 Of the 10 U-M draftees who were rated as a three-star prospect or lower out of high school — linebacker Josh Uche (three-star), linebacker Khaleke Hudson (three-star), Danna (two-star), Runyan (three-star), safety Josh Metellus (three-star) and Glasgow (no rating).

6.2 Is the average number of players drafted per year during head coach Jim Harbaugh's five seasons in Ann Arbor, which outdoes his predecessors in a big way. Brady Hoke (2011-14) only averaged 2.7 during his four years on the job, while Rich Rodriguez (2008-10) was even lower at 2.3. Lloyd Carr (1995-07), meanwhile, averaged 4.6 per draft, while Gary Moeller (1990-94) tallied 5.0.

