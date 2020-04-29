By The Numbers: Stats, Figures To Know Surrounding U-M's 10-Man Draft Class
The 2020 NFL draft is in the books, and it was one for the ages for the Michigan Wolverines' football program.
The Maize and Blue's 10 picks fell one shy of a school record, after a few individual prospects who weren't necessarily expected to be chosen wound up hearing their names called.
Below are some of the most interesting statistics and numbers surrounding U-M's impressive 10-man draft haul:
2 Michigan players drafted who did not even receive invitations to the NFL combine in late February — defensive end Michael Danna and linebacker Jordan Glasgow. The former went significantly higher than anyone expected when the Kansas City Chiefs selected him in the fifth round, while the latter came off the board to the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round. Their names were rarely seen in mock draft projections heading into the weekend.
4 Offensive linemen drafted (center Cesar Ruiz, left guard Ben Bredeson, right guard Mike Onwenu and left tackle Jon Runyan), which ties a school record (1944 and 1948 also had four, according to the school's record books). U-M has only had three o-linemen taken in one year on five other occurrences (1993, 1982, 1978, 1957 and 1949), with center Steve Everitt, tackle Doug Skene and guard Joe Cocozzo forming the most recent trio to do so in 1993.
6 Of the 10 U-M draftees who were rated as a three-star prospect or lower out of high school — linebacker Josh Uche (three-star), linebacker Khaleke Hudson (three-star), Danna (two-star), Runyan (three-star), safety Josh Metellus (three-star) and Glasgow (no rating).
6.2 Is the average number of players drafted per year during head coach Jim Harbaugh's five seasons in Ann Arbor, which outdoes his predecessors in a big way. Brady Hoke (2011-14) only averaged 2.7 during his four years on the job, while Rich Rodriguez (2008-10) was even lower at 2.3. Lloyd Carr (1995-07), meanwhile, averaged 4.6 per draft, while Gary Moeller (1990-94) tallied 5.0.
10 Total players drafted ties the 1972 and 1974 classes as the second best hauls in Michigan history. The only one that was better was the 2017 bunch that saw 11 Wolverines come off the board. This season's was also tied with Ohio State for the second most players taken of any program, trailing only the 14 that LSU produced.
13 Draftable prospects Michigan had coming into the weekend, with all but three of them hearing their names called. The three exceptions were cornerback Lavert Hill, tight end Sean McKeon and quarterback Shea Patterson, though the former two signed free agent deals with the Chiefs and Dallas Cowboys, respectively.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news