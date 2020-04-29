Former Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Jon Runyan has inevitably always been compared to his father (also Jon Runyan), who played at U-M in the early 1990s before going on to enjoy a successful NFL career that lasted from 1996-2009. The younger Runyan is following a similar path, having been drafted by the Green Bay Packers this past weekend after serving as Michigan’s starting left tackle each of the past two years.

Former Michigan Wolverines football left tackle Jon Runyan missed the first two games of the 2019 season with injury, but started the other 11. (USA Today Sports Images)

“My high school coach always told me to just be me, because my dad is a totally different person,” Runyan recalled. “He told me to set my own goals and my own path, and it was a little bit of a struggle for me in high school. "I’m not trying to live in my dad’s shadow — I’m trying to step out and cast an even bigger one. The fact that he served two terms as a United States rep in New Jersey is an unbelievable achievement, and I’m just so amazed he was able to do that. “He did not enjoy the politics side of being a congressman and that’s why he got out of it. You could see the stress on his face whenever he’d come home. He loved helping people but didn’t enjoy dealing with the political side, so I’ll probably observe politics from afar.” The older Runyan began his pro career with the Houston Oilers/Tennessee Titans from 1996-99, but made a name for himself in Philadelphia with the Eagles from 2000-08. He landed on the Pro Bowl in 2002 and helped lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl during the 2004 season, where they fell to the New England Patriots, 24-21.

