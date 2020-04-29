In the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings took Michigan safety Josh Metellus. Here's a look around the country at what they're saying about Metellus to Minnesota. RELATED: Josh Metellus: 'Vikings Just Got A Dog' RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Hudson To The Redskins — What They're Saying

Michigan Wolverines football safety Josh Metellus was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Chad Graff and Arif Hasan, The Athletic: Vikings draft grades: What they got right, what they didn’t in their 15 picks Metellus turned from a one-dimensional defender to a versatile player at Michigan and could end up providing all-around backup capability. Seeing that kind of development is extremely encouraging and speaks well to his potential in the NFL. The upside isn’t tremendous, but he has more talent than most sixth-round picks.

CBS Sports: Josh Metellus lands with Minnesota Minnesota added to its depth at safety with the Metellus addition. Metellus was a three-year starter in Michigan's stout defense and was named Honorable Mention All-Big 10 as a senior after picking up 74 tackles and two interceptions. He tested well at the combine, too, stamping a 124-inch broad jump and a 36.5-inch vertical. He also clocked in with a 4.55 40-yard dash. Anthony Harris is playing under the franchise tag, and if a new deal doesn't get done, Metellus could be the Vikings' next starting free safety in 2021.

Matthew Coller, Skornorth.com: The 5 most intriguing Vikings draft picks of Day 3 The Vikings did not select a safety high in the draft, giving us the indication that Anthony Harris has a good shot at working out a long-term deal soon but they did find a versatile player in Metellus. At Michigan he largely split snaps between the box and deep safety but also played at cornerback and in the slot at times as well. “Moving around definitely helps me because at the end of the day I just want to be able to get on the field,” he said. “Moving around at Michigan has helped me a lot getting a different feel for the game and helping my football IQ. That’s the biggest thing, I’ll be able to come in and do whatever the coaches ask.” At the Senior Bowl he took some snaps as a cornerback to demonstrate that he could handle one-on-one matchups with wide receivers. According to PFF, he allowed only 50% of his targets to be caught and gave up a QB rating against of 68.1 while playing over 600 snaps three years in a row. PFF also noted his success with the Wolverines as a blitzer. The Vikings’ safety room is more or less empty with the exit of Andrew Sendejo and Jayron Kearse in free agency. Now they have a player to develop with the possibility of contributing quickly in a big nickel situation if he proves trustworthy right away.

Jack Day, Vikings Wire: Vikings draft Michigan safety Josh Metellus at 205 overall in NFL Draft Although he’s not the best safety in coverage, Metellus brings a physical style of play with him to Minnesota. He is willing to come downhill and lay the big hits, so he will fit in nicely as a depth piece behind Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris. Other than his height, Metellus is above average in every other percentile measured by MockDrafttable.com. It seems as if he has some measurables that add up nicely at the safety position. The Vikings currently only have Smith and Harris on their roster at the safety position, so it was vital to pick one at some point of the draft. Although Metellus will be a work in progress type of player, he will be able to come in and learn behind two of the league’s best while contributing on special teams.

Austin Meek, The Athletic: How Michigan’s prospects fared in the NFL Draft Dane Brugler’s draft-guide synopsis: Metellus might not have the high-end athletic traits that will earn him a starting role in camp, but if he gets into an NFL game, he might not give the job back, showing the toughness required for downhill work and just enough range on the back end. What to expect next: Metellus looks like a guy who’ll play in the NFL, either as a special-teamer or a safety. That’s a spot where the Vikings could use some depth, so he’ll have a good shot to make the roster as a rookie.