Josh Metellus: 'Vikings Just Got A Dog'
With the 205th overall pick in the NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings took Michigan safety Josh Metellus.
Minutes after getting the call and finding out he would be a Viking, Metellus took to Twitter to send a message to the organization and its fans: "I promise you the Vikings just got a DOGGGGGG!"
I promise you that the Vikings just got a DOGGGGGG! SO BLESSED #SKOL— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) April 25, 2020
What did Metellus mean by his promise?
"I feel like I could’ve went higher in this draft," Metellus said Saturday after being asked the question. "Aside from the draft, I feel like I’m one of those football players that comes in every day and will work as hard as I can, that way I’m helping my team in any way possible.
"I feel like I’m a dog because at the end of the day, I’m going to do whatever’s necessary to make sure this team is going to be in a good position to win football games."
One thing that will help Metellus at the next level are his versatility as both a defensive back and somebody who has experience playing in the box. He made a point to stress how versatile he is at the Senior Bowl in January and on Zoom calls with teams ahead of the draft.
"I played outside linebacker, both safety spots, nickel and corner," Metellus said of his time at U-M. "I feel like that will definitely help me because I’ll be able to get on the field. Moving around at Michigan, it just helped me a lot, getting a different feel for the game, helping my football I.Q. so that way when I get to this level, I’ll be able to just come in and do whatever the coaches ask.
"I think my versatility is the best part of my game. I feel like I can be put anywhere on the field, and I’ll be able to compete at a very high level.
"I feel like the Vikings are getting a lot more than just a safety. They’re getting a guy that can play different spots and has a high I.Q. about the game and is willing to do whatever to make the team win."
I am extremely blessed to be apart of an amazing team! I will give you everything I got 🙌🏾 SKOLLLLLLLLL @Vikings pic.twitter.com/fWOp8AaQ9T— Josh Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) April 25, 2020
He played on a big stage at U-M, in front of 110,000-plus people in the stadium at home games and millions more on national television. Now, he'll be on an even bigger stage — football's highest level — and he feels like he's up to the task.
"One of the reasons I went to Michigan is because I knew it was a big stage to play on," he said. "We play in the Big Ten, one of the best conferences, and we play against high level competition. I always wanted to be in that big stage. I feel like being on that stage prepared me for this level because this is the biggest stage of them all.
"I feel like playing at Michigan really prepared me to get here. We had a great defense at Michigan. I feel like it’s going to follow through to when I get to the Vikings."
Although the Pembrooke Pines (Fla.) native has never been to Minnesota before, he'll have at least one familiar face in the building when he arrives. Metellus will be reunited with former teammate and current Vikings linebacker Ben Gedeson, something he's excited about.
"It’s going to be amazing," he said. "He was a senior my freshman year, and he was one of the guys that really took me under his wing, showed me the way — how to get through college, how to make a name for myself.
"I can’t wait to see him and get to play with him again. It’ll be a dream come true. He’s a Michigan guy, I’m a Michigan guy, so we’re always going to have that tie together."
If he does end up at safety, Metellus will look to add to an already solid position group in Minnesota, headlined by Anthony Harris and All-Pro performer Harrison Smith.
"I’m super excited," Metellus said. "Those are two great safeties. Anthony Harris just got the franchise tag, Harrison Smith has always been one of the top safeties in the league. So, I’m really excited to learn from them, but I’m also excited to come into that room and push the competition to another level because at the end of the day, we all want to win. And, whatever’s the best way to win, we’re going to get it done."
