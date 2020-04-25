In the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected safety Josh Metellus out of Michigan with the No. 205 overall pick. Metellus is the ninth U-M player to be taken in this year's draft, joining first-rounder Cesar Ruiz, second-rounder Josh Uche, fourth-rounder Ben Bredeson, fifth-rounder Khaleke Hudson, fifth-rounder Michael Danna, sixth-rounder Michael Onwenu, sixth-rounder Donovan Peoples-Jones and sixth-rounder Jon Runyan. Metellus was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree (second team, coaches and media, 2018; third team, media, 2019; honorable mention, coaches, 2017, '19, and media, 2017) during his time at U-M. RELATED: Cleveland Browns Take Donovan Peoples-Jones In Round Six Of The NFL Draft RELATED: Green Bay Packers Grab Jon Runyan In The Sixth Round

Michigan Wolverines football safety Josh Metellus was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings. (AP Images)

"I feel like we've seen a lot of Michigan players come off the board today," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "Josh Metellus, as a safety, aligns as that high safety and plays in the middle of the field. He's quick to read, range and drive on the football. "He's started a lot of football for the Wolverines — 38 starts over his career. The speed is about what you'd expect. He plays at that 4.55 [40-yard dash time], but the instincts help him look a little bit faster than that. "I think he's going to be a guy who [plays] special teams and sub situations. We're at that portion of the draft, and that's what you're going to get with Metellus."