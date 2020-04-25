Minnesota Vikings Draft Michigan's Josh Metellus In The Sixth Round
In the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Minnesota Vikings selected safety Josh Metellus out of Michigan with the No. 205 overall pick.
Metellus is the ninth U-M player to be taken in this year's draft, joining first-rounder Cesar Ruiz, second-rounder Josh Uche, fourth-rounder Ben Bredeson, fifth-rounder Khaleke Hudson, fifth-rounder Michael Danna, sixth-rounder Michael Onwenu, sixth-rounder Donovan Peoples-Jones and sixth-rounder Jon Runyan.
Metellus was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree (second team, coaches and media, 2018; third team, media, 2019; honorable mention, coaches, 2017, '19, and media, 2017) during his time at U-M.
"I feel like we've seen a lot of Michigan players come off the board today," NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah said. "Josh Metellus, as a safety, aligns as that high safety and plays in the middle of the field. He's quick to read, range and drive on the football.
"He's started a lot of football for the Wolverines — 38 starts over his career. The speed is about what you'd expect. He plays at that 4.55 [40-yard dash time], but the instincts help him look a little bit faster than that.
"I think he's going to be a guy who [plays] special teams and sub situations. We're at that portion of the draft, and that's what you're going to get with Metellus."
Strengthening the secondary 💪💪— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) April 25, 2020
Welcome to the #Vikings, @NoExcuses_23! pic.twitter.com/LhXrACxrPV
Metellus posted 187 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sacks and five interceptions during his collegiate career. He played in 47 games with 38 starts, 37 of which came at safety.
At the NFL Combine, Metellus ran a 4.55-second 40-yard dash, put up 20 reps on the bench press and had a vertical jump of 36.5 inches.
