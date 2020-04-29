Here's what several different pundits said about the pick:

Michigan Wolverines football linebacker Jordan Glasgow went to the Indianapolis Colts in the sixth round. Many analysts believe his key to sticking with he club rests on special teams ability.

ESPN.COM, Mike Wells: "Glasgow became the third member of his family to be drafted into the NFL. His oldest brother Graham was a third-round pick of the Detroit Lions in 2016. Another brother, Ryan, was a fourth-round pick of the Bengals in 2017. Jordan Glasgow's best chance to make the Colts roster may be on special teams, which is an area they hope to improve in next season."



ROTOWIRE: "He's undersized at 6-foot and 221 pounds and had to walk on for the Maize and Blue. He started 13 games as a redshirt senior and piled up 89 tackles and five sacks. He'll have to fight for his roster spot in Indianapolis, but his prowess as a special teamer at Michigan should help his cause."



STAMPEDEBLUE.COM: "Glasgow played as the Wolverines ‘will’ linebacker last season and was PFF’s highest graded tackler in the entire 2020 NFL Draft Class. He was also a key special teams contributor in recent seasons.

"Like another former converted Michigan linebacker for the Colts, Cato June, Glasgow has prior experience playing safety and should bring versatility to the Indianapolis defense.

"However, he can struggle in coverage at times (especially against spread offenses) and might be a bit of a tweener at the next level.

"If nothing else, Glasgow should contribute immediately on special teams for the Colts, where he could develop into a core player."

COLTS.COM: "The Indianapolis Colts used their final pick of the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday — No. 213 overall in the sixth round — on Michigan defender/special teamer Jordan Glasgow, who is now the most recent of three Glasgow brothers to call themselves NFL players.

"Right off the bat, who Glasgow is as a player was a mystery to those unfamiliar with his game. The television broadcast listed him as a safety while the Colts' posted him at linebacker.

"A versatile defender with a couple of brothers in the NFL? That sounds intriguing.

"... Linebacker? Safety? Special Teams? At just a hair taller than 6-0, and at 221 pounds, it's hard to say what Glasgow's best NFL fit will be."

COLTSWIRE: "Only Denver Broncos had a higher draft score than the Colts according to Next Gen Stats.It is no secret that the Colts are a team that highly values athletic traits and while production can be a strong indicator for future success, it doesn’t always tell the whole story. But when putting the two together, it does paint a picture as to what type of player the Colts will be getting.

"Film work always shows the true nature of player. It gives context to why a prospect either had success or didn’t have success. Everything should be used together when it comes to evaluating prospects, but the Colts seemingly came away with a strong class.

"The athletic and production profiles of Michael Pittman Jr. and Jonathan Taylor likely helped the score the most. But some of the late-round prospects like Isaiah Rodgers and Jordan Glasgow also likely had a hand in the high grade."