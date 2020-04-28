Michigan football had 10 players selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, which is tied for the second-most players drafted from U-M in a draft, with 1972 and 1974. It also tied as the second-most players selected in this year's draft. Building off of our breakdown of top college programs' amount of players picked by round, we're taking a look at trajectory of each U-M draftee from their high school ranking to NFL Draft position, and comparing that to the average star rating of draft picks from the other schools that produced the most this year. RELATED: Breaking Down Michigan's 2020 NFL Draft, Where It Stacks Up Nationally RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Jordan Glasgow Ready To Prove Himself Again

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. (Photo by Brandon Brown)

When it was all said and done, U-M's draft class this year was made up of one five-star, three four-stars, four three-stars, one two-star and an unranked walk-on (Jordan Glasgow). Not all draft picks are made the same. LSU sent five to the first round. Alabama sent four. Ohio State sent three. U-M had one first-rounder and one second-rounder, with the rest of the picks coming in rounds four through seven. With that said, here's a look at the top 10 programs in terms of most draft picks this year, and the average recruiting star rating of their players that were picked. U-M's star rating average was 3.1, only behind Utah for the lowest mark, meaning both schools developed a crop of NFL talent out of recruits that weren't necessarily the highest touted players out of high school.

Average Star Ratings For NFL Draft Picks Team Average Star Rating Picks Utah 3.0 7 Michigan 3.1 10 LSU 3.4 14 Ohio State 3.6 10 Auburn 3.7 6 Clemson 3.7 7 Florida 3.7 7 Notre Dame 3.7 6 Georgia 3.9 7 Alabama 4.3 9

Michigan Draft Picks — Recruiting Rankings And Draft Position

Here's the breakdown on each 2020 draft pick out of U-M.

Cesar Ruiz

NFL Draft: First round, No. 24 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints A four-star recruit, Ruiz was the top center in the country coming out of high school, and was the top center (and interior offensive lineman) selected in the 2020 NFL Draft, after coming out of college early as a junior.

Josh Uche

NFL Draft: Second round, No. 60 overall pick to the New England Patriots A three-star recruit, Uche was the No. 22 weakside defensive end in the class of 2016 out of high school. He was the sixth EDGE to come off the board in this year's draft.

Ben Bredeson

NFL Draft: Fourth round, No. 143 overall pick to the Baltimore Ravens A four-star, Bredeson came out of Wisconsin as the No. 2 offensive guard in the 2016 recruiting class and the No. 60 player overall. He was the 26th offensive lineman off the board in the draft.

Khaleke Hudson

NFL Draft: Fifth round, No. 162 overall pick to the Washington Redskins Another three-star, Hudson was an athlete out of high school, before settling in at U-M's viper linebacker position, starting for three years. He has the versatility to play outside linebacker, nickel or safety in the NFL.

Michael Danna

NFL Draft: Fifth round, No. 177 pick overall to the Kansas City Chiefs An unranked two-star out of high school, Danna played for Central Michigan for four years before transferring as a graduate student to U-M and playing one season. He was the 18th EDGE taken in the draft.

Michael Onwenu

NFL Draft: Sixth round, No. 182 overall to the New England Patriots A four-star out of Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech, Onwenu was the No. 7 offensive guard in the 2016 class. He was the 36th offensive lineman to be selected in the draft.

Donovan Peoples-Jones

NFL Draft: Sixth round, No. 187 overall pick to the Cleveland Browns Peoples-Jones was a five-star and the No. 12 overall player and No. 1 receiver in the class of 2017. He fell to the sixth round of the draft in a deep receiver class. He was the 28th receiver picked.

Jon Runyan

NFL Draft: Sixth round, No. 192 overall pick to the Green Bay Packers A three-star recruit, Runyan was a guard out of high school, but played left tackle at U-M. He was the 37th offensive lineman to come off the board in the draft.

Josh Metellus

NFL Draft: Sixth round, No. 205 overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings Metellus, an unranked three-star out of high school, Metellus was a versatile piece for U-M's defense, but he primarily played safety during his career. He was the 19th safety to be picked in the 2020 draft.

Jordan Glasgow