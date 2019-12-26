The "speed of the SEC" against the "power and strength of the Big Ten" is a narrative that has frequently been used over the last decade or so any time the two conferences square off with one another in the postseason, with the sentiment undoubtedly sure to pop up once again when Michigan Wolverines' football team goes head-to-head with Alabama in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl. The SEC has oftentimes been viewed as the beneficiary of the aforementioned matchup, despite the fact that U-M has posted a winning record against the Southeastern Conference in bowl games throughout its history.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team outgained Florida, 503-273, in its 41-7 beatdown of the Gators in the 2016 Citrus Bowl. (USA Today Sports Images)

The Maize and Blue have compiled an all-time mark of 8-7 against the SEC in postseason play, a series that dates back to Jan. 2, 1984, when the Wolverines fell to Auburn in the Sugar Bowl in their first bowl meeting with a Southeastern Conference opponent. Though Michigan has squared off with the Pac-12 in bowl games more than any other conference (20 times), the SEC has been U-M's primary postseason opponent as of late. Including this year's showdown with Alabama, 12 of Michigan's last 19 bowl contests have been played against SEC programs, dating back to the Jan. 1, 1999, Citrus Bowl triumph over Arkansas. The Pac-12, meanwhile, was the primary foe for U-M in its early bowl years, with the Maize and Blue squaring off with the league in their first six postseason appearances and 12 of their first 14. Reverting to a heavy dose of SEC competition paid dividends for Michigan in the late 1980s and into the early 2000s, primarily under the leadership of head coach Lloyd Carr (1995-07). Carr posted an impressive 5-2 mark in postseason affairs against the Southeastern Conference, with perhaps his most memorable victory occurring in his final game as the head man at Michigan when his 2007 Wolverines took down a heavily favored Florida squad in the Capital one Bowl, 41-35.

Michigan's 15 Bowl Matchups With SEC Schools Date Opponent Bowl Result Jan. 2, 1984 Auburn Sugar Bowl L, 9-7 Jan. 2, 1988 Alabama Hall of Fame Bowl W, 28-24 Jan. 1, 1991 Ole Miss Gator Bowl W, 35-3 Jan. 1, 1997 Alabama Outback Bowl L, 17-14 Jan. 1, 1999 Arkansas Citrus Bowl W, 45-31 Jan. 1, 2000 Alabama Orange Bowl W, 35-34 Jan. 1, 2001 Auburn Citrus Bowl W, 31-28 Jan. 1, 2002 Tennessee Citrus Bowl L, 45-17 Jan. 1, 2003 Florida Outback Bowl W, 38-30 Jan. 1, 2008 Florida Capital one Bowl W, 41-35 Jan. 1, 2011 Mississippi State Gator Bowl L, 52-14 Jan. 1, 2013 South Carolina Outback Bowl L, 33-28 Jan. 1, 2016 Florida Citrus Bowl W, 41-7 Jan. 1, 2018 South Carolina Outback Bowl L, 26-19 Dec. 29, 2018 Florida Peach Bowl L, 41-15

Following Carr's retirement after the victory over the Gators, U-M's program held an all-time mark of 7-3 against the SEC in bowl games. Carr's successors (Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke and Jim Harbaugh) have seen that mark dip in recent years, going a combined 1-4 against the league in postseason action since the 2010 season. Most expect U-M's record to drop to 8-8 following this year's meeting with Alabama, with the Crimson Tide standing as a seven-point favorite according to Vegas' Westgate Superbook (as of Dec. 26). The New Year's Day meeting will be the fourth postseason matchup between the two traditional powerhouses, with the Wolverines holding a 2-1 record in the previous three. The two programs played an instant classic the last time they squared off in the 2000 Orange Bowl, when U-M pulled out a 35-34 overtime victory following a missed extra point by the Crimson Tide. Tom Brady's 369 passing yards that night were the second most in a bowl game in Michigan history, trailing only the 373 Chad Henne compiled in the aforementioned 2008 Capital one Bowl victory over Florida.

By the Numbers: Michigan vs. Alabama