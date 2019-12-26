By The Numbers: U-M Owns An All-Time Mark Of 8-7 Vs. The SEC In Bowl Games
The "speed of the SEC" against the "power and strength of the Big Ten" is a narrative that has frequently been used over the last decade or so any time the two conferences square off with one another in the postseason, with the sentiment undoubtedly sure to pop up once again when Michigan Wolverines' football team goes head-to-head with Alabama in the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl.
The SEC has oftentimes been viewed as the beneficiary of the aforementioned matchup, despite the fact that U-M has posted a winning record against the Southeastern Conference in bowl games throughout its history.
The Maize and Blue have compiled an all-time mark of 8-7 against the SEC in postseason play, a series that dates back to Jan. 2, 1984, when the Wolverines fell to Auburn in the Sugar Bowl in their first bowl meeting with a Southeastern Conference opponent.
Though Michigan has squared off with the Pac-12 in bowl games more than any other conference (20 times), the SEC has been U-M's primary postseason opponent as of late.
Including this year's showdown with Alabama, 12 of Michigan's last 19 bowl contests have been played against SEC programs, dating back to the Jan. 1, 1999, Citrus Bowl triumph over Arkansas.
The Pac-12, meanwhile, was the primary foe for U-M in its early bowl years, with the Maize and Blue squaring off with the league in their first six postseason appearances and 12 of their first 14.
Reverting to a heavy dose of SEC competition paid dividends for Michigan in the late 1980s and into the early 2000s, primarily under the leadership of head coach Lloyd Carr (1995-07).
Carr posted an impressive 5-2 mark in postseason affairs against the Southeastern Conference, with perhaps his most memorable victory occurring in his final game as the head man at Michigan when his 2007 Wolverines took down a heavily favored Florida squad in the Capital one Bowl, 41-35.
|Date
|Opponent
|Bowl
|Result
|
Jan. 2, 1984
|
Auburn
|
Sugar Bowl
|
L, 9-7
|
Jan. 2, 1988
|
Alabama
|
Hall of Fame Bowl
|
W, 28-24
|
Jan. 1, 1991
|
Ole Miss
|
Gator Bowl
|
W, 35-3
|
Jan. 1, 1997
|
Alabama
|
Outback Bowl
|
L, 17-14
|
Jan. 1, 1999
|
Arkansas
|
Citrus Bowl
|
W, 45-31
|
Jan. 1, 2000
|
Alabama
|
Orange Bowl
|
W, 35-34
|
Jan. 1, 2001
|
Auburn
|
Citrus Bowl
|
W, 31-28
|
Jan. 1, 2002
|
Tennessee
|
Citrus Bowl
|
L, 45-17
|
Jan. 1, 2003
|
Florida
|
Outback Bowl
|
W, 38-30
|
Jan. 1, 2008
|
Florida
|
Capital one Bowl
|
W, 41-35
|
Jan. 1, 2011
|
Mississippi State
|
Gator Bowl
|
L, 52-14
|
Jan. 1, 2013
|
South Carolina
|
Outback Bowl
|
L, 33-28
|
Jan. 1, 2016
|
Florida
|
Citrus Bowl
|
W, 41-7
|
Jan. 1, 2018
|
South Carolina
|
Outback Bowl
|
L, 26-19
|
Dec. 29, 2018
|
Florida
|
Peach Bowl
|
L, 41-15
Following Carr's retirement after the victory over the Gators, U-M's program held an all-time mark of 7-3 against the SEC in bowl games.
Carr's successors (Rich Rodriguez, Brady Hoke and Jim Harbaugh) have seen that mark dip in recent years, going a combined 1-4 against the league in postseason action since the 2010 season.
Most expect U-M's record to drop to 8-8 following this year's meeting with Alabama, with the Crimson Tide standing as a seven-point favorite according to Vegas' Westgate Superbook (as of Dec. 26).
The New Year's Day meeting will be the fourth postseason matchup between the two traditional powerhouses, with the Wolverines holding a 2-1 record in the previous three.
The two programs played an instant classic the last time they squared off in the 2000 Orange Bowl, when U-M pulled out a 35-34 overtime victory following a missed extra point by the Crimson Tide.
Tom Brady's 369 passing yards that night were the second most in a bowl game in Michigan history, trailing only the 373 Chad Henne compiled in the aforementioned 2008 Capital one Bowl victory over Florida.
By the Numbers: Michigan vs. Alabama
2 Different Alabama receivers with at least 959 receiving yards this season, in juniors DeVonta Smith (1,200) and Jerry Jeudy (959). Hawaii, LSU and Minnesota are the only other three teams in the nation to possess at least two wideouts who have racked up such lofty statistics (959 yards or more).
3 Straight bowl games Michigan has lost, and 10 of its last 14 dating back to the Jan. 1, 2004, Rose Bowl setback to USC. Harbaugh won his debut bowl at U-M when his club destroyed Florida, 41-7, on Jan. 1, 2016, but has proceeded to lose the next three to Florida State on Dec. 30, 2016, South Carolina on Jan. 1, 2018 and Florida on Dec. 29, 2018.
7 Alabama players ESPN analyst Todd McShay included among his top 32 prospects in the 2020 NFL draft: Jeudy (No. 3), junior quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (No. 12), junior receiver Henry Ruggs (No. 14), senior defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (No. 20), junior safety Xavier McKinney (No. 22), Smith (No. 30) and junior left tackle Alex Leatherwood (No. 32).
33 Touchdown passes for Tagovailoa this season, despite the fact that he was injured on Nov. 16 and missed the final two games of the year. His 33 scoring tosses are tied for the seventh most in college football, while his 71.4 completion percentage ranks sixth and his 315.6 passing yards per game checks in fourth. Redshirt sophomore Mac Jones will start in his place, and he has tallied 1,176 yards, 11 touchdowns, three picks and a 69.8 completion percentage this season.
351.6 Passing yards per game for U-M senior quarterback Shea Patterson over his last three outings, racking up 384 yards through the air against Michigan State on Nov. 16, 366 at Indiana on Nov. 23 and 305 against Ohio State on Nov. 30. His three consecutive 300-yard outings are already a school record, so potentially doing so for a fourth straight time would only add to that mark.
1,386 Combined receiving yards for sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell (705) and junior receiver Nico Collins (681) this season. The duo only needs to compile a combined 105 yards in the bowl game to become the top statistical receiving tandem Harbaugh has had at Michigan, surpassing the 1,491 that Jehu Chesson (764) and Amara Darboh (727) racked up in 2015.
1902 Was Michigan's first ever bowl game, with the Maize and Blue taking down Stanford, 49-0, on Jan. 1 in the inaugural Rose Bowl. The Wolverines would not play in another bowl until Jan. 1, 1948, when they defeated USC, 49-0. Nine of Michigan's first 10 postseason appearances occurred in the Rose Bowl.
1976-80 Is the last time U-M won at least 10 games four times in a five-year span, going 10-2 in 1976, 1977, 1978 and 1980, and 8-4 in 1979. A victory over Alabama on Jan. 1 would mark Michigan's fourth 10-win season in Harbaugh's five years on the job.
