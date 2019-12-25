Tom Lemming Talks U-M Coaches On The Recruiting Trail, Green-Warren & More
Tom Lemming, co-host of CBS Sports' The Lemming Report and editor of Prep Football Magazine, was kind enough to swing by and discuss several topics involving the Michigan Wolverines' football program, including head coach Jim Harbaugh and the staff members whose names he hears most on the recruiting trail.
Lemming also gave a preview of U-M's top 2021 targets that fans should be keeping an eye on.
Which names on the Michigan coaching staff do you hear the most among recruits?
Lemming: “[Jim] Harbaugh. I hear [offensive line coach] Ed Warinner’s name a lot too and he does a good job.
"[Special teams/safeties coach] Chris Partridge is outstanding; I knew him at Paramus Catholic [in New Jersey], and his name pops up a lot.
"Everyone knows [defensive coordinator] Don Brown in the East, and all the coaches sing his praises out there.
"That’s why Michigan is in Massachusetts so much.”
What are your thoughts on Darion Green-Warren, a four-star cornerback who could still potentially join Michigan's class?
“I’ve been watching him since his freshman year and I like him a lot. He’s an outstanding player who can really run, and is a heck of an athlete.
"He’s a cousin of Willie McGinest, a former All-Pro [linebacker] from USC. [Harbor City (Calif.) Narbonne four-star cornerback] Darion Green-Warren grew up a USC fan, but USC isn’t getting anybody right now.
"That’s how recruiting goes — it’s what have you done for me lately?”
