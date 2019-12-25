The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 25
Tweets of the day
The Brandy Show: Conversations With Holiday Podcast Binge continues with Jon Falk. His first-hand knowledge of Michigan football history is unmatched. YouTube https://t.co/gPnqvUVhLD, the https://t.co/TDjNwCahSC or your favorite podcast app. Enjoy!! pic.twitter.com/LRvLX5aVs4— Jim Brandstatter (@jimbrandstatter) December 24, 2019
On the first day of Christmas, College Athletics gave to me a Maize and Blue Christmas Tree.— Michigan Athletics (@UMichAthletics) December 24, 2019
〽️🎄 pic.twitter.com/ACdNnr5YyV
New England Patriots defensive end Chase Winovich, a Thomas Jefferson High School alum, is giving back to his South Hills community by paying off students' lunch debts for the holidays! 🎄🎅https://t.co/8mB4YvaaQn— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette (@PittsburghPG) December 24, 2019
Happy holidays from the Michigan Hockey team! pic.twitter.com/gqmsgdeUUn— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) December 24, 2019
I will be posting all my favorite Michigan football and basketball moments of the decade in this thread. These are in no order.— Wolverine Coverage (@WolverineCorner) December 24, 2019
To start us off, how can we ever forget this John Beilein moment 😂
March 19th 2017 pic.twitter.com/OfR8IZN6Ae
Our countdown of the top videos of 2019 continues!— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 24, 2019
#8: @UMichFootball's drumline takes it to another level 🔄🥁 #FOXFieldPass pic.twitter.com/yOEN0MtDU5
https://t.co/NXiqK8Ez4W pic.twitter.com/yW3D6Zdwuu— Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) December 24, 2019
Sending gratitude & love from Larry-BEAR & Ka. We are humbled by the love & support from so many in our community. Larry's received 500+ cards with beautiful messages. People are good, kind & have showered him with love & encouragement. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. pic.twitter.com/mdtVcLDp8E— Prout Family (@gardens8) December 24, 2019
Quote of the day
Headlines of the day
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Tom Brady, Jarrod Wilson, Frank Clark Shine In NFL's Week 16
• Drew Hallett, The Wolverine: The Wolverine: Inside The Numbers: Michigan's Holiday Wish List
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Goes In Depth On Every Michigan 2020 Signee
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (12-24)
• Alexis Johnson, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Chase Winovich Pays Off School Lunch Debt For West Jefferson Hills Students
