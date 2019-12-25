News More News
The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: December 25

Clayton Sayfie
Staff Writer
@CSayf23
Tweets of the day

Quote of the day

“It’s great to be able to give back during the holidays!"
— Former Michigan football player Chase Winovich after paying off school lunch debt for West Jefferson Hills students.

Headlines of the day

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Tom Brady, Jarrod Wilson, Frank Clark Shine In NFL's Week 16

Drew Hallett, The Wolverine: The Wolverine: Inside The Numbers: Michigan's Holiday Wish List

Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Jim Harbaugh Goes In Depth On Every Michigan 2020 Signee

Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (12-24)

Alexis Johnson, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: Chase Winovich Pays Off School Lunch Debt For West Jefferson Hills Students

---

