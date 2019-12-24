News More News
Podcast: Doug Skene With Chris Balas (12-24)

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Former Michigan offensive lineman Doug Skene joins Chris Balas to talk Michigan - Alabama and much more.

Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are 9-3 heading into the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl.
Jim Harbaugh and Michigan are 9-3 heading into the Jan. 1 Citrus Bowl.

