By The Numbers: U-M's Rushing Success vs. Less-Than-Stellar Run Defenses

The identity of the Michigan Wolverines football offense is based on running the football, then doing everything else. The Maize and Blue can air it out, with a 60.4 completion percentage and an average of 194 passing yards per game, but they've shown that, if possible, they'll lean on their physical offensive line and two-headed monster at running back. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins has rushed for 492 yards and eight touchdowns on 101 carries, while second-year freshman Blake Corum has accumulated 607 yards and eight touchdowns on 97 attempts. There are many ways to travel, head coach Jim Harbaugh has said, but the ground game is the Wolverines' preferred method. Only nine teams have thrown fewer pass attempts per game than the Wolverines, who average 22.3, and only 15 squads have rushed more per contest (45.2 attempts). Harbaugh and Co. have made it clear that they're going to do what works, and running the ball has. Michigan has compiled more than 100 rushing yards in all six games, 200-plus in four tilts and better than 300 in three contests. The Wolverines rank seventh nationally with 246.5 rushing yards per game. RELATED: Michigan Football: The Mike Hart Effect — Why The Backs Have Been So Good RELATED: Michigan Football Video Analysis: In The Trenches With Doug Skene, Nebraska

Michigan Wolverines football running back Hassan Haskins' 82 rushing yards per game rank eighth in the Big Ten. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

That leads us to an intriguing matchup with Northwestern in Ann Arbor this coming weekend. The Wildcats' defense has been porous against the run, yielding 205.7 yards per game on the ground, a mark that ranks 117th in the country. Here are Northwestern's run defense numbers in its six games: • Michigan State: 326 yards and four touchdowns on 37 attempts • Indiana State: 31 yards on 22 attempts • Duke: 208 yards and two touchdowns on 53 attempts • Ohio: 179 yards and one touchdown on 31 attempts • Nebraska: 427 yards and seven touchdowns on 53 attempts • Rutgers: 63 yards on 34 attempts While it's possible that the Wildcats have fixed their struggles heading into this clash, after stymieing Rutgers' run game, even head coach Pat Fitzgerald admitted earlier in the week that facing the Wolverines is a different level of challenge. Is this another prime opportunity for the Maize and Blue to pound the rock and beat another team into submission? With Michigan beginning the year with three straight 300-plus rushing yard games and continued success the following three contests, many have wondered just how good the defenses they ran through were. Through seven weeks of the season, let's take a look at how they've fared overall, with a more significant sample size perhaps revealing just how impressive the U-M ground game's feats have been.

Michigan's Rushing Attack vs. Opponents' Run Defense Opponent U-M Rushing Yards Rushing Yards Allowed Per Game Run Defense National Rank WMU 335 115.4 29th Washington 343 189.3 104th NIU 373 184.9 98th Rutgers 112 149.0 69th Wisconsin 112 64.3 3rd Nebraska 204 139.9 60th

As expected, Michigan largely performed much better against the defenses that have struggled against other teams as well, but was still able to muster up adequate rushing games against the stouter teams (Wisconsin and Nebraska). Michigan racked up more than 300 yards against both teams that rank 90th or worse in run defense, over 200 yards against 60th-ranked Nebraska and still had success against the others (including WMU, whose No. 29 ranking may be inflated due to a MAC schedule). And if the first six games have told us anything, Michigan will pound the rock with much success against the Wildcats.

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

By The Numbers: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Northwestern

1-8 Is Fitzgerald's record against Michigan since taking over as Northwestern's head coach in 2006. His lone win occurred in Ann Arbor in 2008, when his Wildcats took down Rich Rodriguez's Wolverines, 21-14. 2 Sacks allowed for the Michigan offense, with that mark ranking second in the country. The Wolverines lead the nation with just 13 tackles allowed behind the line of scrimmage. Both stats lead the Big Ten. 5 Of the last seven meetings between the two schools have ended in one-possession games, with the other two being lopsided in Michigan's favor. The Maize and Blue have come out on top in each of the last six meetings. 9th In the country in scoring defense for the Wolverines, who are allowing just 15.5 points per game. The Maize and Blue rank 14th in scoring offense (38.5 points per outing). 10.5 Tackles per game for Northwestern fifth-year senior linebacker Chris Bergin, a Bloomfield Hills, Mich., native. He's totaled 63 stops in six contests, with that average topping the Big Ten. 17.6 Yards per attempt on passes that traveled 20 yards or more in the air for Michigan redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara. That mark ranks 19th nationally among signal-callers who have thrown 10 or more such passes, according to PFF. On those balls, McNamara has completed 8 of 20 for 352 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions.