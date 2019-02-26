A lot went wrong for Michigan against Michigan State Sunday afternoon, especially on the defensive end of the court. The Wolverines had one of their worst defensive performances of the season against the Spartans as their strengths were exploited.



Here’s a look inside the numbers of Sunday’s loss and what went wrong, and right:

123.4: Michigan State scored 123.4 points per 100 possessions against Michigan, which was the most Michigan had given up all season. This number was over 10 points more than Michigan allowed against Penn State, Michigan’s last loss before Sunday.