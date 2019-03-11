Michigan fell to Michigan State Saturday 75-63 for the second time this season. Going inside the numbers, here’s what went wrong for the Wolverines:

95.8: After two straight strong offensive performances against Nebraska and Maryland, Michigan’s offense took a step back against Michigan State, scoring 0.958 points per possession, which is its lowest total since Feb. 1 at Iowa. In 10 of the previous 11 games, Michigan’s offense had a points per possession number over 1.0. Michigan's offense wasn't able to get going against the Spartans and that helped cost the Wolverines.