Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara is likely going to be the first quarterback to trot out with the offense during next week's season-opener against Colorado State.

The opportunity to be the starter, or even being named team captain as voted on by his teammates on Thursday, wasn't ever handed to him heading into camp. It's something he had to work towards.

McNamara is certainly letting his work do the talking for him, as he discussed with the media on Thursday that the best is yet to come from his game, which has seen a major uptick in production during camp.

"I think I'm by far playing my best football than I have in my entire life right now," McNamara said. "I'm pushing the ball downfield I'm throwing the ball with accuracy. My mechanics seem very clean right now, I'm not missing very often. My recognition of the defense right now seems very clean. I think the more time we've spent with receivers over camp, I've been able to form even more chemistry with them.

"Finding zones, whether it's man coverage, zone coverage and how we're dealing with those and our concepts and everything. This team is really ready. I think we've done a lot of situational preparation, a lot of work together. Not just myself, I feel that this offense and this team are extremely prepared for this season."

As for where the success starts for McNamara, it starts with accuracy. Delivering a catchable ball is paramount for any quarterback.

He believes that having a strong base and working his way up will allow him to continue to improve on the field.

"It starts from the ground up," McNamara said. "Your feet is a big part of what could lead to accuracy. Having a strong base. Really something I've been focusing on is efficiency. Not having any poor movement or any movement that I don't need in my throwing motion or my footwork. So far I've seen good results as I continue to work on it."